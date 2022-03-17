Celebration of life planned for Jack Henderson

POTEAU – A celebration of life for Jack Donald Henderson, 93, of Poteau is noon Friday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Pastor John Overton and Pastor Allen Tedford officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

He was born Sept. 18, 1928 in Bokoshe to Mary Lucy (Deffebach) Henderson and Harry Lester Henderson and passed away March 16, 2022 in Poteau.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

