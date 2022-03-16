Wildcats outrun Savages

WISTER – Wister improved to 4-0 Tuesday with a 9-1 win over LeFlore.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play Quapaw in the Union City Festival Thursday. LeFlore is 2-2 and plays Kansas in the Ketchum Tournament Thursday.

Dartyn Meeks pitched the first 3.1 innings for Wister and got the win. He gave up three hits with one earned run, six strikeouts and one walk. Landon Donaho pitched the final 1.2 innings and struck out three while not allowing a hit or a run.

Taymon Vocque went .2 innings for LeFlore, giving up four hits and three earned runs with a strikeout and a walk. Chase Loyd threw 2.2 innings and allowed four hits and six earned runs with a strikeout and Rabbit Holly also went .2 innings and gave up a hit and a walk.

Tucker Wooten homered for the Wildcats and was 2-2 with three runs and two RBI, Joe Hammons homered and went 2-2 with four RBI and a run, C.J. Halford also homered and had a 1-2 game with two runs and a RBI, Will Bryan doubled in a 1-2 outing with two RBI and Riley Crane doubled and finished 1-3.

For LeFlore, Luke Herell doubled and was 1-2 with a run and Loyd doubled in a 1-2 game.

Wister 9, LeFlore 1

LHS 0 0 1 0 0—1 3 1

WHS 3 0 3 3 x—9 8 0