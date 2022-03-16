Service planned for Karen Nobles

POTEAU – Memorial service for Karen Nobles, 54 of Poteau is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans & Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Service under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born July 19, 1967 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Ruth (Godsby) May and Jerry Don May and passed away March 15, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors are spouse Brad Johnson; daughter, Niki Hope; sons Jerrett Goforth, and Derick Taylor; sister, Teresa Baxter; brother, Brandon May; father, Jerry May; and grandchildre Wyatt Gene Butler, Kayson Goforth and Conner Goforth.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth May.