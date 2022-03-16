Service planned for Billy Covey

Funeral services for Reverend Billy Gene Covey (Jack), 91 (formerly of Wister) is 10 a.m. Friday at Evans & Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook and Eddie Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Boswell, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away March 12 in Oklahoma City and was born Feb 18, 1931 in Wister, Ok to William David (Bill) & Inez Gertrude (Call) Covey.

Survivors include children Deborah Lawson, Billie Jane Osborn and Terry, and Annie Covey Holdge; grandchildren Terrisha Jane Osborn, Billy Ray Bradford, Michael Whimore, Kyler Blake Branin, Brett Taliaferro, Maea Teuhema and Sione Teuhema; seven great grandchildren; and sister EulaMae Covey Nelson.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; wife Frances Jane Covey; Sisters Flora Covey Nichols, Christina Covey Adams, Ellen Covey Whitmore; Brother, Ed (Sonny) Covey; Grandson, Terry Dean “Bud” Osborn, JR.; and sons in law, Mark Holdge and Greg Morris.

Viewing is Thursday from 6-8 p.m.