Regional fishing report 3-16-2022

This week’s regional fishing report.

Blue River: March 15. Elevation below normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on Caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, powerbait and spoons along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.

Broken Bow: March 11. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics and spoons along brush structure, creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels, points and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: March 11. Elevation below normal, water 51 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs and plastics along brush structure, channel, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, live bait, shad and worms along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, powerbait and spoons along brush structure, creek channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: March 11. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on powerbait and small lures along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: March 11. Elevation below normal, water 53. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, flukes and spinner baits along coves, points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: March 11. Elevation dropping, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spoons along coves, points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons along brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: March 11. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics and small lures along brush structure, docks and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along creek channels, inlet, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along coves, creek channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: March 11. Elevation normal, water 51 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits and plastics along coves, creek channels, main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and powerbait along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: March 14. Elevation normal, water low 50’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, small lures and tube jigs along main lake and points. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, docks, rocks and shorelines. White bass are being caught staging up in the upper area of the lake around the river channel. Anglers are having success catching them from the Standing Rock area up to Carters Landing. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: March 11. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam, brush structure, channels, points and standing timber.

If you catch a big one, send the picture to craig@heavenerledger.com and we will feature it along with the weekly fishing report.