LeFlore County weather 3-16-2022

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday in LeFlore County with dense fog in the morning.

The high will be 74 degrees, with a low of 50 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 69 with a low of 43. A total of .05 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 1.92 inches. Average rainfall for March is 4.01 inches.

Sunrise is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 7:26 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 15 are a high of 66, and low of 42.

Records for the date were a high of 85 in 1982. The record low was 25 in 1939.

On March 14, 2021, the high was 75 with a low of 63.

