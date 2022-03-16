| logout
LeFlore County weather 3-16-2022
Partly cloudy skies Wednesday in LeFlore County with dense fog in the morning.
The high will be 74 degrees, with a low of 50 degrees.
Tuesday’s high was 69 with a low of 43. A total of .05 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 1.92 inches. Average rainfall for March is 4.01 inches.
Sunrise is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 7:26 p.m.
Average temperatures for March 15 are a high of 66, and low of 42.
Records for the date were a high of 85 in 1982. The record low was 25 in 1939.
On March 14, 2021, the high was 75 with a low of 63.
