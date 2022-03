Baseball

Preston 12, Cameron 2

Haskell 11, Cameron 1

Wister 9, LeFlore 1

Spiro 18, Roland 11

Softball

Caney 12, Cameron 2

Cameron 20, Crowder 12

Bennington 13, Whitesboro 5

Silo 13, Whitesboro 3

