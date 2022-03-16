Bulldogs run past Rangers

ROLAND – Spiro stayed perfect on the season and in District 3A-7 play Tuesday with an 18-11 win at Roland.

The Bulldogs are now 5-0 overall, 4-0 in district play. The win completed the sweep over the Rangers as Spiro also won 10-9 Monday. The Bulldogs host Keys Monday.

Dakota Perdue was the winning pitcher for Spiro. He threw 2.1 innings and gave up four hits, four runs, two earned, with two strikeouts and three walks. Hunter Sparks went 3.1 innings with two hits, six earned runs, five strikeouts and a walk and Calvin McKinney got the save, going 1.1 innings and allowing one hit and an unearned run with one strikeout and one walk.

Blake Dedmon was 2-5 with four RBI and a run, Bryan Hammontree finished 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Zander Riggs doubled and finished 1-3 with two runs and a RBI and Gannon Shackleford also doubled while going 1-2 with a pair of runs and a RBI.

Spiro 18, Roland 11

SHS 1 4 4 0 1 3 5—18 9 2

RHS 3 0 1 2 0 4 1—11 7 3

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.