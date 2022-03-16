Blast from the past 3-16-2022

Blast from the past is a picture we post daily on the people, places and events from the past.

A Heavener baseball player attempts to make a tag on a Rattan player from a game at Red Oak in March of 2015.

If you have a photograph to submit, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Want great visibility for your business, or service? Sponsor our daily blast from the past. Call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.