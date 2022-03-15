LeFlore County weather 3-15-2022

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain Tuesday in LeFlore County, primarily in the morning.

The high will be 64 degrees, with a low of 42 degrees.

Monday’s high was 65 with a low of 51.

Sunrise is 7:28 a.m. Sunset is 7:26 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 15 are a high of 65, and low of 42.

Records for the date were a high of 83 in 19361. The record low was 25 in 1970.

On March 14, 2021, the high was 75 with a low of 44.

