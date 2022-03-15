| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-14-2022
Baseball
Eufaula 7, Heavener 3
Eufaula 8, Heavener 1
LeFlore 8, Cameron 2
Central 14, Howe 4
Calera 5, Panama 1
Panama 8, Valliant 5
Hackett 12, Pocola 9
Spiro 10, Roland 9
Talihina 5, Wilburton 2
Poteau 10, Muldrow 2
Poteau 16, Muldrow 5
Softball
Tupelo 12, Whitesboro 10
Kiowa 8, Howe 6
Howe 11, Healdton 5
Valliant 6, Wister 5
Wister 9, Pittsburg 5
To add scores or information contact the Ledger HERE.
If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support us by subscribing HERE.