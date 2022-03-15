LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-14-2022

Baseball

Eufaula 7, Heavener 3

Eufaula 8, Heavener 1

LeFlore 8, Cameron 2

Central 14, Howe 4

Calera 5, Panama 1

Panama 8, Valliant 5

Hackett 12, Pocola 9

Spiro 10, Roland 9

Talihina 5, Wilburton 2

Poteau 10, Muldrow 2

Poteau 16, Muldrow 5

Softball

Tupelo 12, Whitesboro 10

Kiowa 8, Howe 6

Howe 11, Healdton 5

Valliant 6, Wister 5

Wister 9, Pittsburg 5

To add scores or information contact the Ledger HERE.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support us by subscribing HERE.