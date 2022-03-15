Lady Wildcats go 1-1 in three-way

VALLIANT – Wister split a pair of games in a slow pitch softball three-way at Valliant here Monday.

The Lady Wildcats dropped the opener to Valliant, 6-5, before beating Pittsburg, 9-5, in the second game.

Wister is now 8-1 and visits Porum Monday.

In the first game, Wister outhit the hosts, 10-8, but also had five errors compared to three by Valliant.

Jaelyn Covey went 2-3 with a run, while Kourtney Donaho homered and had a 1-3 outing with two RBI and a run. Hattie Pate and Kaylea Underwood doubled.

Discuss LeFlore County softball HERE.

Valliant 6, Wister 5

WHS 0 0 0 1 4 0—5 10 5

VHS 1 0 2 0 3 0—6 8 3

Against Pittsburg, Wister jumped ahead 6-0 in the bottom of the first and cruised to the win.

Jordan Makovy went 3-3 with a double and three RBI, Donaho doubled twice and finished 2-3 with two RBI and a run, Kinsey Terry doubled while going 2-3 with two runs, Hope Gotes had a 2-2 outing with two runs, Covey doubled, along with Reagan Roath and Underwood.

Wister 10, Pitt 5

PHS 0 1 0 4 0 0—5 6 5

WHS 6 0 2 1 1—10 14 4

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.