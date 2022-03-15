Ironheads take pair from Wolves

EUFAULA – Eufaula won a pair of games from Heavener in District 3A-7 baseball action Monday.

The Ironheads won the first game, 7-3, before completing the sweep with an 8-1 victory in the second contest.

Eufaula is 3-2 overall and 2-2 in district play. Heavener is 2-3 and 1-3. The Wolves play in the Union City Festival later this week.

Game 1

In the opener, Eufaula grabbed the lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning and Heavener never regained the lead.

Bryce Morrison pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three hits and five runs, only one earned, with two strikeouts and seven walks. Angel Alvarez went 1.1 innings and allowed five hits and two runs, both earned, with a strikeout and no walks.

Trevor Grubbs went 2-4 with a double and a RBI, and Gunner McAlester finished 2-4 with a run and a RBI.

Eufaula 7, Heavener 3

HHS 0 0 1 0 1 0 1—7 6 4

EHS 3 0 1 1 0 2 x—7 8 2

Game 2

HHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0—1 4 2

EHS 0 4 0 0 3 1 x—8 6 1

Jackson Clubb went 1.2 innings pitching for the Wolves, allowing two hits and four runs, all earned, with three walks. Bryce Early pitched 4.1 innings and gave up four hits and four runs, two earned, with three strikeouts.

McAlester, Grubbs, Early and Clubb had singles for Heavener.