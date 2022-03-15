Howe girls open with split

VALLIANT – Only two days after finishing basketball, Howe’s girls opened the 2021 slow pitch softball season Monday with a split of two games in the Broken Bow Festival at Valliant.

In the opener, Howe downed Healdton, 11-5, before Kiowa edged the Lady Lions 8-6 in the second contest.

Against Healdton, Howe jumped ahead, 7-0, after two innings and held on for the win.

Howe 11, Healdton 5

HEA 0 0 0 0 4 1 0—5 9 2

HOW1 6 0 0 2 2—11 18 3

Abby Huie doubled twice and went 3-3 for Howe with two runs and a RBI, Kaelbi Duvall doubled and finished 2-4 with a run and RBI, Jayce Blake doubled and finished 2-4 with two RBI and a run, Gracie Lute went 2-3 with a pair of RBI and Karsyn Nye had a 2-4 outing with two runs.

Against Kiowa, Howe rallied late but came up short in the 8-6 loss.

Blake had a 3-4 outing with two runs and a RBI, Maddi Nobles went 2-4 with a run, Huie had another double and finished 2-3 with three runs, Lute had a 2-2 game with two RBI, Duvall went 2-4 with two RBI and Micah Davidson had a 2-3 game.

Kiowa 8, Howe 6

KHS 3 0 0 1 3 1 0—8 14 0

HHS 2 0 0 0 2 0 2—6 15 3