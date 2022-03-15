County calendar of events 3-15-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Tuesday

Funeral service for Kasandra Thurman

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school baseball: Haskell at Cameron; Wilburton, Howe at Pocola; Roland at Spiro; LeFlore at Wister

High school softball: Cameron at Porum; Wister at Broken Bow Festival

