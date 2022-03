Pocola’s Allyssa Parker was named the Most Valuable Player in the girls’ Class 2A state tournament after the Lady Indians won the state championship Saturday with a 40-36 win over Howe in the finals.

The freshman was joined by teammate Mika Scott on the Oklahoman’s all-tournament team. They were joined by Howe’s Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher.

