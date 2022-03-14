Obituary for Joe Davis Sr.

Joe Eugene Davis, Sr., 61, of Heavener was born Oct. 16,1960 in Heavener to Gene and Wynona (Lowe) Davis and passed away March 12, 2022 in Heavener.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Heavener Assembly of God in Heavener with Reverend Ray Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Joe was a longtime resident of the area and a heavy equipment operator for the coal mine. He was a member of Assembly of God faith. He loved fishing, playing music, and being with family. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. Joe will be dearly missed by all whom loved and knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Davis, of the home; his mother, Wynona Davis, of Heavener; two sons Travis Davis and wife Michelle of Heavener, and Joe Davis, Jr. and wife Tina of Heavener; two brothers James Davis and Jason Davis, both of Heavener; four sisters Kathy Weaver of Heavener, Karen Harris of Hodgen, Kay Lisa Boss of Monroe and Kim Tucker of Cameron; seven grandchildren Angel, Natasha, Kyle, Rodney, Steven, Matthew and Spencer; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Davis; one sister-in-law, Amy Davis; one nephew, Shane Davis; and one niece, Bella Thompson.

Pallbearers are Joe Davis, Jr., Travis Davis, James Davis, Jason Davis, Kyle Henchey, and Lane Davis.

Honorary pallbearers are James Henchey, Rodney Henchey, Robert Henchey, Johnathan Hendricks, Steven Harvey, Jackson Jones and Matthew Davis.

Viewing is from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

