Obituary for Geneva Morrison

Geneva Belle Morrison, 93, of Heavener was born Oct. 4, 1930 in the Haw Creek community in Heavener to James Edward and Mary Ellen (Jackson) Brown and passed away surrounded by her family March 12, 2022 in Poteau.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Big Creek Baptist Church in Heavener with Reverend Mike Steelman officiating. Burial will follow in Page Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Geneva was a life-long resident of area, a homemaker, and a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church. She loved gardening and growing flowers. Geneva enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Geneva will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Marvin Morrison, of the home; one daughter Brenda Higgins and husband Haskell of Howe; three sons Coy Morrison and wife Florine of Heavener, Marty Morrison and wife Deana of Heavener, and Harvey Morrison of Heavener; three sisters Dorothy Steelman of Heavener, Corene Moody and husband Bobby of Heavener, and Betty Burns of Heavener; 14 grandchildren Nick Higgins and wife Jennifer of Howe, A.J. Higgins and wife Cheyanne of Howe, Levi Morrison of Heavener, Megan Close and husband Frank of Grove,

Dustin Smittle and wife Whitney of Poteau, Blake Smittle of Poteau, Johnny Morrison of Heavener, Kari McGee and husband Bucky of Heavener, Joshua Morrison and wife Amanda of Heavener, Jess Morrison and wife Kristen of Heavener, Chrystal Thompson and husband Benji of Heavener, C.J. Morrison of Heavener, Chloe Morrison of Heavener and Cory Morrison of Heavener; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters Mozell Johnson, Morene May, Laverne Doyle, and Bonnie Gillham; and one brother J.T. Brown.

Pallbearers are her grandsons

Viewing is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. The family will visit with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

