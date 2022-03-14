LeFlore County weather 3-14-2022

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon and into tonight for Monday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 62 degrees, with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:30 a.m. Sunset is 7:25 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 13 are a high of 65, and low of 42.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1938. The record low was 18 in 1975.

On March 14, 2021, the high was 65 with a low of 46.

Sunday’s high was 66 with a low of 42.

