County calendar of events 3-14-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Marklyn Burns
High school baseball: Heavener at Eufaula; Central at Howe; Muldrow at Poteau; Spiro at Roland; Wilburton at Talihina
High school softball: LeFlore at Cameron; Wister at Broken Bow Festival