Obituary for Kasandra Thurman

POTEAU – Kasandra Danice Thurman, 33, of Poteau, was born Aug. 17, 1988 in Poteau, to Danny Hill and Jacqueline (Thurman) Smith and passed away March 10, 2022 in Poteau.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Heavener First Assembly of God with Reverend Ray Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Kasandra was a homemaker. Her family was her everything and her kids wss her special gift from God. They were her world. She had a big heart and would help anyone in need. Kasandra loved raising chickens, rabbits, and tinkering with her truck. She was the life of the party and her absence will forever leave a big hole in her family’s life. She was her mother’s Angel on earth and her baby girl. Kasandra will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her mother and step-dad Jacqueline Smith and husband Calvin; her father and step-mom Danny Hill and wife Kim; two brothers Jody Contreras and husband Tony, and Augustus Hill; her partner and love of her life, Ashley Weaver; two children Thomas “Opie” Weaver and Lindsy Weaver, both of the home; two grandmothers Wona Hill and Patsy Lyons; five sisters Emily Terry, Abby Terry, Laci Terry, Sari Terry and Kimmie Terry; step-sister Kenzie Taylor and husband Terry; four step-brothers Clayton LeFlore and wife Brianne; Harold Smith and wife Johnna; Robert Smith and wife Brooklyn; and Darrel Smith and wife Kendra; her fur baby, Kino; four aunts Amanda Terry, Kristina Adams, Rudy Benson and Alicia West; four uncles Bo Terry, Brian Adams, Jamie Terry and Grady Hill; cousin, Travis Benson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Jack and Brenda Thurman, LJ Hill and Bowlie Terry.

Pallbearers are Jody Contreras, Augustus Hill, Harold Smith, Darrel Smith, Travis Benson and Calvin Smith.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

