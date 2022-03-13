Death notice for April Taylor

FORT SMITH, Ark. – April Louise Taylor, 64, of Fort Smith, Arkansas was born Sept. 4, 1957 in Granite City, Illinois to Helen Louise (York) Brantley and James William Brantley and passed away March 9, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

A memorial Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Survivors include her sisters Regina Snedeker, Liz Pindell and Marie Cherry; and a brother, Larry Brantley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister Tammy Wade.