Obituary for Marklyn Burns

WISTER – Marklyn Charolette Burns, 74, of Wister was born May 6, 1947 in Dos Palos, California to Buddy and Geneva (Applegate) Burns and passed away March 8, 2022 in Poteau.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home with Brother Gene Heflin and Brother Bradley Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was a long-time resident of the area, a homemaker, and a member of the Victory Baptist Church. Marki was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Bob likes to joke and say he loved Marki 59 years and even liked her most of them! She married Bobby J. Burns on May 29, 1963.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Bob Burns, of the home; one daughter Roberta Burch and husband Darren of Animas, New Mexico; one son Mark Burns and wife Dana of Wister; three grandchildren Jesse Burch, Jake Burch and significant other Mallary Lass, and Brennon Burns and wife Catelyn; one great-granddaughter, Magnolia June Burns; four sisters-in-law Kathleen Allgeyer, Barbara Thompson, Bettye Glinski and husband John of Heavener, and Pauline Fowler and husband Wayne of Heavener; one brother-in-law, Harold Burns of Heavener; her only brother’s sons Rick Burns and wife Carolyn of Nevada, and Ted Burns of California; special friend, Hilda Benefield, of Calhoun; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of many friends.

Marki was preceded in death by her parents Geneva and Cliff Jones and Buddy and Grace Burns; her father and mother-in-law Fred and Burbie Burns; her brother, Donnie Burns; her brother-in-law L.J. Burns and wife Delora; and a sister-in-law, Gayle Burns.

Pallbearers are Jesse Burch, Jake Burch, Brennon Burns, Bob Fowler, Kelly Burns, and Jimmy Wells.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday. 1 until 6 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 a.m. until service time Monday.

The family will visit with friends from 2 to 4 p.m Sunday at the funeral home.

