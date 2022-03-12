LeFlore County weather 3-12-2022

Cloudy skies and warmer Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 47 degrees, with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:32 a.m. Sunset is 6:23 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 12 are a high of 64, and low of 41.

Records for the date were a high of 89 in 1967. The record low was 8 in 1948.

On March 12, 2021, the high was 79 with a low of 60.

Friday’s high was 32. The low was 20.

