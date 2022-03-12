Howe, Pocola to play again

OKLAHOMA CITY – It will be Howe vs. Pocola, the sequel, Saturday morning as the two LeFlore County teams meet again, only with even bigger stakes.

After Pocola defeated Howe, 66-65, for the LeFlore County Tournament championship in January, the two teams meet again 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds Arena for the Class 2A state girls’ championship.

Top-ranked Howe got past Hooker, 49-32, while second-ranked Pocola got a late basket from Kail Chitwood to defeat No. 3 Dale, 63-62, in Friday’s semifinals.

Howe will be going for its third state title in four years, missing out only when COVID-19 wiped out the state tournament two years ago.

In the earlier meeting, Mika Scott hit the game-winning free throw with 10 seconds remaining in overtime to give Pocola the win after Raelyn Delt hit a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime.

Howe jumped ahead over Hooker earlier in the semifinal and had an easy go of it. Delt led Howe with 15 points, Shiloh Fletcher scored 13 and Kayley Turner added 10.

Pocola had a much rougher time against Dale. The Lady Indians trailed by 11 points in the second half before Pocola took the lead. A late 3 by Dale put the game into overtime.

Allyssa Parker led Pocola with 26 points. Scott had 21 and Kylee Smith scored 10.

Howe is 24-5, Pocola is 27-1 with its only loss at Heavener in a game after the LCT.

