County calendar of events 3-12-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Saturday
High school basketball: Howe vs. Pocola 10 a.m. OKC Fairgrounds Arena.
Funeral services for Joe Thomas
Graveside service for Josephine Anita Brown
High school baseball: Wister, Vian at Cameron; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Whitesboro at Asher
Pervasive Parenting Center Trivia Night
