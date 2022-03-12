County calendar of events 3-12-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Saturday

High school basketball: Howe vs. Pocola 10 a.m. OKC Fairgrounds Arena.

Funeral services for Joe Thomas

Graveside service for Josephine Anita Brown

High school baseball: Wister, Vian at Cameron; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Whitesboro at Asher

Pervasive Parenting Center Trivia Night

Sponsor our calendar of events! Call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.