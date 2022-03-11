Wolves split with Keys

Heavener rallied in the second game of the District 3A-7 contests here Thursday for a 7-6 win and a split of the doubleheader.

The Wolves are now 2-1 overall, 1-1 in district play. Keys is 1-1 overall and in the district.

After Keys scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead, the Wolves scored twice in the bottom half of the inning to get the win.

Trevor Grubbs walked to start the rally with one out. Angel Alvarez singled and Chris Heatherington, running for Grubbs, scored the tying run. Bryce Early singled on an infield grounder before Jackson Clubb singled to center.

With the bases loaded, Jeren Pickle drew a walk to bring Alvarez in with the winning run.

Clubb got the win in relief of Gunnar McAlester. Clubb pitched one-third inning, allowing one hit and had a strikeout. McAlester threw 6.2 innings, striking out 11 while giving up eight hits and six runs, only one earned.

Alvarez was 2-3 with two RBI and a run and Grubbs was 1-1 with two RBI, one run and his second homer in three games.

In the opener, Keys grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first and Heavener could never challenge the lead.

Noah Ward took the loss for Heavener. He pitched all five innings, allowing nine hits and nine runs, five earned with five strikeouts.

Alvarez doubled for the Wolves.

Game 1

KHS 4 0 4 1 0—9 9 0

HHS 0 0 0 0 0—0 4 2

Game 2

KHS 2 0 0 0 0 0 4—6 9 3

HHS 0 0 2 1 2 0 2—7 5 3

