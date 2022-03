The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Friday in LeFlore County until 6 p.m. Friday.

There is expected to be mixed precipitation early, before transitioning to mainly all snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with up to four inches possible. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are also possible.

