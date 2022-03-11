| logout
Sports scoreboard 3-10-2022
Basketball
Class 2A semifinals
Boys
Silo 55, Pocola 38
Girls
Howe 65, Fairland 36
Pocola 41, Merritt 35
Baseball
Arkoma 11, Maud 3
Vanoss 16, Bokoshe 1
Smithville 26, Bokoshe 0,
Cameron 3, Indianola 1
Cameron 6, Buffalo Valley 0
Heavener 7, Keys 6
Keys 9, Heavener 0
Rattan 9, LeFlore 1
Red Oak 14, Poteau 6
Softball
Hulbert 12, Arkoma 3
LeFlore 11, Weleetka 0
Stuart 10, LeFlore 0
Red Oak 18, Panama 0
Whitesboro 8, Rattan 7
Whitesboro 17, Wright City 9
Wister 11, Porum 0
Soccer
Girls
Mena 4, Heavener 0
To make corrections, add scores or information CONTACT US.
Sponsor all our sports stories online and in the newspaper. Let us know if you have questions.