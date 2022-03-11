Sports scoreboard 3-10-2022

Basketball

Class 2A semifinals

Boys

Silo 55, Pocola 38

Girls

Howe 65, Fairland 36

Pocola 41, Merritt 35

Baseball

Arkoma 11, Maud 3

Vanoss 16, Bokoshe 1

Smithville 26, Bokoshe 0,

Cameron 3, Indianola 1

Cameron 6, Buffalo Valley 0

Heavener 7, Keys 6

Keys 9, Heavener 0

Rattan 9, LeFlore 1

Red Oak 14, Poteau 6

Softball

Hulbert 12, Arkoma 3

LeFlore 11, Weleetka 0

Stuart 10, LeFlore 0

Red Oak 18, Panama 0

Whitesboro 8, Rattan 7

Whitesboro 17, Wright City 9

Wister 11, Porum 0

Soccer

Girls

Mena 4, Heavener 0

