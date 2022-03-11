 Skip to content

Sports scoreboard 3-10-2022

| |

Basketball

Class 2A semifinals

Boys

Silo 55, Pocola 38

Girls

Howe 65, Fairland 36

Pocola 41, Merritt 35

Baseball

Arkoma 11, Maud 3

Vanoss 16, Bokoshe 1

Smithville 26, Bokoshe 0,

Cameron 3, Indianola 1

Cameron 6, Buffalo Valley 0

Heavener 7, Keys 6

Keys 9, Heavener 0

Rattan 9, LeFlore 1

Red Oak 14, Poteau 6

Softball

Hulbert 12, Arkoma 3

LeFlore 11, Weleetka 0

Stuart 10, LeFlore 0

Red Oak 18, Panama 0

Whitesboro 8, Rattan 7

Whitesboro 17, Wright City 9

Wister 11, Porum 0

Soccer

Girls

Mena 4, Heavener 0

To make corrections, add scores or information CONTACT US.

Sponsor all our sports stories online and in the newspaper. Let us know if you have questions.

Posted in Sports, Top Stories

Leave a Comment