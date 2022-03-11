Silo overcomes Pocola’s boys

OKLAHOMA CITY – Silo jumped ahead early and went on to defeat Pocola, 55-38, in a quarterfinal game at the Class 2A state tournament Thursday night.

Silo improves to 25-6 and plays top-ranked Dale Friday night. Pocola finishes 26-2.

Silo grabbed the lead in the first quarter and stretched the advantage to 28-16 at the half as the Rebels never allowed the Indians to make a big run.

Tre Elam led Pocola with 10 points.

Silo 55, Pocola 38

PHS 5 11 10 12—38

SHS 11 17 11 16—55

Pocola – Ian Hardwick 3 1-1 5 9; Garrett Scott 2 0-0 0 5; Tre Elam 4 1-1 2 10; Eli Garrett 3 0-0 1 7; Dakota Terrell 0 0-0 3 0; Brenden O’Connell 3 0-0 2 7; Zac Jones 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS 15 2-2 17 38.

Silo – Kyler Proctor 3 0-0 2 6; Carter Parker 6 0-0 1 15; Conner Cordell 0 2-2 5 2; Charlie Gardner 7 0-0 2 15; Ethan Wilkerson 5 7-9 3 17. TOTALS 21 9-11 13 55.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.