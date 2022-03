A memorial service for Bill Ray Wilson, 68, is 1 p.m. Friday with internment at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

He died at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith on March 7, 2022. He was born Nov. 3, 1953 at Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Morris Rex and Mildred Wilson.

Surviving family members are brother Wayne R. Wilson, of Searcy, Arkansas.