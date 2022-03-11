LeFlore County weather 3-11-2022

Another round of snow showers are possible Friday in LeFlore County as the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory.

Snow showers along with some mixed winter precipitation is possible during the day and overnight.

The high will be 34 degrees with a low of 22 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:34 a.m. Sunset is 6:22 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 11 are a high of 64, and low of 41.

Records for the date were a high of 89 in 1967. The record low was 9 in 1948.

On March 11, 2021, the high was 73 with a low of 63.

Thursday’s high was 63 with a low of 30.

