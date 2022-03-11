Lady Lions flatten Fairland in state opener

OKLAHOMA CITY – Howe’s girls moved a step closer to defending their Class 2A state championship with a 65-36 win over Fairland in a quarterfinal game Thursday.

Weather permitting, the top-ranked Lady Lions (23-5) are scheduled to play fourth-ranked Hooker at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Hooker, which is 26-1, defeated Latta, 44-39, in another quarterfinal game Thursday.

Fairland finishes 25-3.

The Lady Lions took the lead early and kept building it, eventually leading 34-17 at the half behind a balanced scoring attack. Howe had nine players score, led by Raelyn Delt’s 17 points. Shiloh Fletcher added 10.

Howe 65, Fairland 36

FHS 13 4 9 10—36

HHS 20 14 14 17—65

Fairland—Keena Webb 1 2-z4 0 4; Grace Goins 1 3-4 4 5; Kinley Powell 1 1-4 1 3; Erica Schertz 5 3-5 4 13; Scout Mayfield 2 1-2 3 5; Makynzi Jones 2 0-2 1 6. TOTALS: 12 9-17 13 36.

Howe—Maddie Ramsey 3 0-0 2 8; Shiloh Fletcher 4 1-4 1 10; Gracie Lute 4 0-1 0 8; Abby Huie 2 0-0 1 5; Jayce Blake 1 0-0 1 3; Jurnee Williams 1 0-0 0 2; Kalan Nye 1 3-3 1 5; Raelyn Delt 7 2-2 1 17; Jazz Harrison 0 0-0 1 0; Ashlynn Dalton 0 0-0 1 0; Karsyn Nye 0 0-0 1 0; Kayley Turner 3 1-4 0 7. TOTALS 26 7-13 14 65.