Lady Indians outlast Merritt

OKLAHOMA CITY – The second-ranked Pocola girls outlasted Merritt, 41-35, in a quarterfinal game at the Class 2A state tournament at the Fairgrounds Thursday morning.

The Lady Lions improve to 26-1 and plays third-ranked Dale at noon Friday, weather permitting. Dale won its opener, 67-55, over Silo. Merritt ends with a 21-6 record.

Pocola trailed by a point going into the fourth period before outscoring Merritt, 14-7, in the final period to get the win.

Allyssa Parker led Pocola with 18 points.

Pocola 41, Merritt 35

MHS 10 9 9 7–35

PHS 6 9 12 14—41

Merritt – Ella Porter 3 1-2 2 7; Dayli Pollard 1 0-2 2 3; Breegan Barnett 1 0-0 1 3; Ashley Sosa 2 0-0 1 5; Dailee Taylor 0 0-0 1 0; Addison Hartman 1 0-0 1 2; Jamie Peffer 3 2-2 4 9; Riely Hartman 2 2-2 3 6. TOTALS: 13 5-8 17 35.

Pocola – Allyssa Parker 8 2-5 4 18; Mika Scott 2 1-3 0 9; Kylee Smith 2 3-3 0 7; Bailey Lowrimore 1 0-0 4 2; Kail Chitwood 1 2-4 2 5. TOTALS: 14 11-18 10 41.

