Service set for Thomas Real

BOKOSHE – Graveside service for Thomas Wayne Real, 32 of Bokoshe is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Old Bokoshe Pavilion with Nick Hess officiating. Services under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Nov. 20, 1989 in Poteau to Bessie Lee Tanksley (Real) and John Fuller and passed away March 3, 2022 in Tulsa.

Survivors are his mother, Bessie Tanksley and husband Jeff; father John Fuller and bonus mom April; son, Kolby Real; brother, James Tanksley and wife Taylor; sister Hayley Miller; grandmother, Maggie Fuller; and grandfather, Jim Tanksley.

Pallbearers are James Tanksley, William Real, Jessy Tanksley, Corey Yandell, Daniel Wheatley and Eric Sowell.

Honorary pallbearers are Randy Smith, and Daniel Pollard.

