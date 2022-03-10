Regional fishing report 3-9-2022

The regional fishing report for this week.

Blue River: March 7. Elevation below normal, water 39 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait along channels and rocks. Egg patterns are working really well for fly fishermen and women on the river, especially bright colored eggs. Midges and small nymphs are also catching fish. PowerBait of choice the last week was the bright colored “mouse-tails” floating PowerBait egg with the attached PowerBait worm. Spoons and in-line spinnerbaits have been producing numerous fish, including some larger fish. Focus on using metallic colored 1/8th ounce super dupers and little Cleo’s spoons with a slow and steady retrieve that will keep you just off the bottom. Fish seem to be holding all over the place whenever there are deep pockets or where there is moving water. Where you find one fish there are probably plenty more, so keep moving if you are not getting bites. Report submitted Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: March 4. Elevation below normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, rogues and spoons around brush structure and points. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels, points and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: March 4. Elevation below normal, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and plastic baits along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, live bait and live shad along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons along channels, creek channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: March 4. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels, river channel and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: March 4. Elevation below normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes and plastic baits in coves, around points, rocks and underwater humps. White bass slow on Alabama rigs and jigs in coves and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: March 4. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie good on jigs, spoons and tube jigs around brush structure, points and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: March 4. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crickets, hot dogs, minnows, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on grubs, jigs, small lures and worms in coves, creek channels, around points, sandbars and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: March 4. Elevation above normal, water 50 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, main lake and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: March 6. Elevation normal, water 48 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits, small lures and spinnerbaits along channels, flats and points. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: March 4. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

