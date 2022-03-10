LeFlore County weather 3-10-2022

Clear skies again Thursday before a cold front arrives Friday with the chance of more winter weather.

Thursday’s high will be 62 degrees, with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:35 a.m. Sunset is 6:21 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 10 are a high of 64, and low of 41.

Records for the date were a high of 86 in 1925. The record low was 16 in 1932.

On March 10, 2021, the high was 73 with a low of 66.

Wednesday’s high was 56 with a low of 31.

Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.