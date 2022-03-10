Ledger blog for 3-10-2022

Hello and welcome to the Ledger’s fine blog for today, not tomorrow.

This is Thursday, March 10, the 69th day of 2022. There are 206 days left in the year.

If you enjoy this, please share with anybody you think might be interested. If you don’t like it, let me know why and I will try to make it better.

This is our paper day. Pick one up in a fine local store or subscribe HERE.

You can also hit up our podcast HERE.

The Class 2A state basketball tournaments start Thursday.

LeFlore County has three more teams in the bracket. The Howe girls and Pocola girls and boys all made the tournaments.

Howe’s girls (22-5), ranked first and the defending state champions, play seventh-ranked Fairland, 25-2, 1:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The second-ranked Pocola girls (25-1) take on No. 11 Merritt 10:30 a.m. at the Fairgrounds.

Pocola’s boys, ranked fifth in 2A, are 26-1 and play Silo (24-6) at 9 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The semifinals are Friday with the finals Saturday.

In our weekly fishing report at Wister Lake, Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush.

In weather, Clear skies again Thursday before a cold front arrives Friday with the chance of more winter weather.

Thursday’s high will be 62 degrees, with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:35 a.m. Sunset is 6:21 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 10 are a high of 64, and low of 41.

Records for the date were a high of 86 in 1925. The record low was 16 in 1932.

On March 10, 2021, the high was 73 with a low of 66.

Wednesday’s high was 56 with a low of 31.

On the calendar for today, funeral services for Thomas Reel are 2 p.m. Thursday at the Old Bokoshe Pavilion with Nick Hess officiating.

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets at noon

High school basketball: Class 2A state tournaments

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school baseball: Keys at Heavener; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Indianola at Cameron; Pocola at Spiro; Kinta at Talihina

High school softball: LeFlore, Weleetka at Stuart; Wister at Porum.

The Poteau seventh and eighth grade has named their students of the month for March. Congratulations to Kimber Greer, Spencer Perry, Gracie Baxter and Hudson Watkins.

Graveside service for Josephine Anita Brown, 92 of Panama is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Old Bokoshe Memorial Gardens.

She was born Jan. 2, 1930 to John and Mary Peerson. She passed away March 1, 2022 in Poteau.

Graveside service for Thomas Wayne Real, 32 of Bokoshe is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Old Bokoshe Pavilion with Nick Hess officiating. Services under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Nov. 20, 1989 in Poteau to Bessie Lee Tanksley (Real) and John Fuller and passed away March 3, 2022 in Tulsa.

If you can, please subscribe to our newsletter, the newspaper or our e-edition, or all three to help support us. We are a locally owned and operated business. Your subscription helps fund us and keep us going. Your support is very important and appreciated.

If you have a news tip, suggestion or advice, please let us know. You can email craig@heavenerledger.com or call (918) 653-2425.

And you, yes you, or your business or service, can sponsor our blog, podcast or pretty much anything because of our liking you and being so kind. Email craig@heavenerledger.com or call (918) 653-2425 for more information or to get started.