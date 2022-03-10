Class 2A state starts Thursday

The Class 2A state basketball tournaments start Thursday.

LeFlore County has three more teams in the bracket. The Howe girls and Pocola girls and boys all made the tournaments.

Howe’s girls (22-5), ranked first and the defending state champions, play seventh-ranked Fairland, 25-2, 1:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

Discuss the state tournaments

The second-ranked Pocola girls (25-1) take on No. 11 Merritt 10:30 a.m. at the Fairgrounds.

Pocola’s boys, ranked fifth in 2A, are 26-1 and play Silo (24-6) at 9 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The semifinals are Friday with the finals Saturday.

Both Pocola teams won area championships, along with the Howe girls, to qualify for the state tournaments.

Howe’s girls took the lead late and made it last in a 60-54 win over Silo in the Class 2A Area III tournament at Silo. The Lady Lions will be gunning for their second straight state championship and third in the last four years at the state tournament.

The only break in the streak was when the state tournament was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Pocola’s boys earned their first trip to the state tournament in the 2020s with a 53-32 win over Oklahoma Union in the Class 2A Area II championship.

Earlier, the Lady Indians also defeated Warner, 61-53, for the state tournament berth.