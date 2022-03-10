| logout
Calendar of events 3-10-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Thursday
Service for Thomas Real
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school baseball: Keys at Heavener; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Indianola at Cameron; Pocola at Spiro; Kinta at Talihina
High school softball: LeFlore, Weleetka at Stuart; Wister at Porum.
