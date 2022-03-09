Wister girls down Panama to stay perfect

WISTER – Wister’s girls stayed perfect in slow pitch softball Tuesday with a 13-5 win over Panama.

The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to visit Porum Thursday. Panama is 0-1.

The score was tied at 2 before Wister scored six runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good.

Kourtney Donaho homered twice and was 3-3 with six RBI and two runs, Hattie Pate went 3-3 with a RBI and run, Kaylea Underwood had a 2-3 outing with a double, three runs and a RBI and Miriam Luce finished 2-3 with two runs.

Ashley Montgomery was 3-3 with a RBI and run and Layla Sons finished 2-2 with three runs and a RBI for the Lady ‘Backs.

