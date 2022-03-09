Wildcats rally past Red Oak

WISTER – Wister scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Red Oak in high school baseball Tuesday.

The Wildcats improve to 3-0 and visit Wilburton Friday. Red Oak is 2-2 and hosts Poteau Thursday.

After Wister scored three times in the first, Red Oak answered with six runs in the third. The lead held up until the Wildcats’ outburst in the seventh.

Wister scored the winning run on a Red Oak error.

Landon Thornburg was 2-3 with two runs and a error for Wister and C.J. Halford doubled in a 1-4 outing with two RBI.

Brex Caldwell was 2-4 with a RBI and run for Red Oak.

