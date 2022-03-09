Poteau March students honored
Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for March have been selected.
Eighth grade
Name: Kimber Greer
Parents: Laura and Chris Greer
Electives: FACS, band and library staff.
She likes school because: I get to see my friends, and work in the library.”
Name: Spencer Perry
Parents: Bo Perry, Deidre Marshall.
Electives: FFA, power lifting.
He likes school because: “I get to hang out with my friends and play football.”
Seventh grade
Name: Gracie Baxter
Parents: Rebecca Jackson, Nathan Jackson
Electives: Athletics, FACS Tech Ed.
She likes school because: “I like school because I can see my friends and get smarter than my siblings.”
Name: Hudson Watkins
Parents: Addison Watkins, Sheldon Watkins.
Electives: Tech Ed, athletics, and art
He likes school because: “I get to hang out with my friends.”