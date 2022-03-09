Poteau March students honored

Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for March have been selected.

Eighth grade

Name: Kimber Greer

Parents: Laura and Chris Greer

Electives: FACS, band and library staff.

She likes school because: I get to see my friends, and work in the library.”

Name: Spencer Perry

Parents: Bo Perry, Deidre Marshall.

Electives: FFA, power lifting.

He likes school because: “I get to hang out with my friends and play football.”

Seventh grade

Name: Gracie Baxter

Parents: Rebecca Jackson, Nathan Jackson

Electives: Athletics, FACS Tech Ed.

She likes school because: “I like school because I can see my friends and get smarter than my siblings.”

Name: Hudson Watkins

Parents: Addison Watkins, Sheldon Watkins.

Electives: Tech Ed, athletics, and art

He likes school because: “I get to hang out with my friends.”