LeFlore County weather 3-9-2022
Partly cloudy skies early Wednesday with clouds clearing away later in the day.
The high will be 57 degrees, with a low of 32 degrees before another potential winter storm moves into the area Thursday.
Sunrise for Wednesday is 6:37 a.m. Sunset is 6:20 p.m.
Average temperatures for March 9 are a high of 63, and low of 40.
Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1925. The record low was 12 in 1932.
On March 9, 2021, the high was 69 with a low of 62.
Tuesday’s high was 44 with a low of 28.
