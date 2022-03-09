LeFlore County weather 3-9-2022

Partly cloudy skies early Wednesday with clouds clearing away later in the day.

The high will be 57 degrees, with a low of 32 degrees before another potential winter storm moves into the area Thursday.

Sunrise for Wednesday is 6:37 a.m. Sunset is 6:20 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 9 are a high of 63, and low of 40.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1925. The record low was 12 in 1932.

On March 9, 2021, the high was 69 with a low of 62.

Tuesday’s high was 44 with a low of 28.

Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.