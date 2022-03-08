| logout
LeFlore County weather 3-8-2022
Partly cloudy skies early Tuesday with clouds increasing throughout the day.
The high will be 49 degrees, with a low of 28 degrees.
Sunrise is 6:38 a.m. Sunset is 6:20 p.m.
Average temperatures for March 8 are a high of 63, and low of 40.
Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1974. The record low was 18 in 1967.
On March 8, 2021, the high was 69 with a low of 37.
Friday’s high was 69 with a low of 51.
Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.
If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.