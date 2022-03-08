Howe Trustees approve repairs

HOWE – The Howe Board of Trustees approved a property insurance policy and approved repairs to Doc Dean’s office at Monday’s meeting.

The insurance cost is $2,288.54.

Donations have been received and the bid for work on Doc Dean’s office for $1,049.85 from JAM Sawmilling was approved.

The fire department answered five calls over the last month with three medical and two fire calls.

The policy report indicated 19 citations were issues over the last month. In the maintenance report, there have been electric problems at City Hall.

Howe is working with OG&E on fixing a street light.

Renovations to the Paul Richardson Civic Center to the city hall and police department were again tabled. A bid of $38,000 has been received. Repairs to the park fence were also tabled.

The Trustees approved the resignation of Shawn Booth and hiring Dana Thompson as a part-time worker in the office.

Howard Sims contributed to the report.

