Howe Board rehires Parks

HOWE – Superintendent Scott Parks was rehired at Monday’s School Board meeting.

He also said building plans are still in the works at Monday’s School Board meeting.

The Board also approved the support salary schedule and extra-duty modifications, as presented by Parks. Debra Dugan was the one resignation. Lucia Quintana was named to replace Dugan

Encumbrances for the general fund and change orders for the building fund were approved.

A new ag truck has been ordered, but there have been troubles getting it delivered. A grant for a new school bus was also approved.

A group of students and parents came in to support Shawn Womack as the new boys’ basketball coach, although new principal and former coach Brooks Cawhorn has been selected for the position to replace Greg Nichols, who retired.

Womack will remain in his current position as baseball coach and assistant basketball coach.

The School sold several items at auction and purchased a sky track for $13,000 at an auction.

Three fourth grade students gave a demonstration of their projects in invention convention for the board. Willow Maggard won first place, Bella McClain was second and Myla Wright finished third.