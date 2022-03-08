Heavener School Board rehires administration

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener School Board received a good financial report, hired a substitute bus driver and rehired the administration in Monday’s School Board meeting.

School Auditor Kerry J. Patten reported there were no significant deficiencies or compliance problems found during the audit for the 2020-2021 school year.

He said the one area the school will need to improve on is dating for purchase orders and having somebody sign and check orders when they arrive.

Elementary Principal Diane Cox said the new playground equipment is supposed to arrive next week, and spring break is next week. The school will also hold emergency drills. She added there are 393 students for Pre-k through fifth grade.

Upper Elementary Principal Jeremy Dyer reported there are 183 students in grade sixth through eighth with two virtual students. The numbers have stayed pretty close to those figures all year.

High School Principal Grant Rolls called up Counsellor Margot Wright to address some areas in the school handbook that needs to be modified. He added there are 295 students in the high school.

Superintendent Ed Wilson reported the school seems to be handling COVID 19 fairly well as there has not been an outbreak.

The school calendar for next year was approved with 165 instructional days scheduled.

The Board also approved taking part in a class action lawsuit in regard to students’ health, which could give the school a significant payout.

The only resignation was athletic director and girls’ basketball coach Jim Roll.

In an executive session the Board approved hiring Leeann Buxmon as a LCSEC temporary bus driver.

They also rehired the following administration staff for the next school year: Grant Ralls, High School Principal; Brian Terry, High School Assistant Principal; Jeremy Dyer—Middle School Principal; Joe Heavener, Plant Operations Manager/Custodian Manager; and Melissa Hamner, Director of Food Service.

Sponsor all the Ledger news stories online. Call 918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.