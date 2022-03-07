Spiro Mounds to host family kite flite day

SPIRO — The 35th annual Family Kite Flite Day at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center. Family Kite Flite Day is March 19, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. This will be a free admission day at the site, although donations are appreciated.

Each year since 1987, Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center has hosted a day of spring fun and learning for more than 300 individuals and families who bring lawn chairs, blankets, kids and kites to fly the winds. Demonstrations by kiters from Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas will include stunt kites, parafoils and other fancy kites. There will be donated kites given away by drawing throughout the day. Volunteers will help people make their own free sled kite. At 2 p.m. there will be a guided tour of the mounds for any who wish to learn more about this unique site.

Along with the kite flying, younger kids can have fun in the children’s area. There will be a sandbox where children can dig for shells, jewels, coins and even a special token that can be turned in for a kite. There will be a bubble making area, which always draws a crowd. Vendors will be on-site selling arts and crafts, food and other items. There are still some spaces available for vendors.

Due to COVID-19, please follow Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center on Facebook and check the Oklahoma Historical Society website calendar for updates on this event, in case of alteration or cancelation.

The Oklahoma Historical Society, Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center and the Spiro Mounds Development Association sponsor this event. Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is located three miles east of Spiro on highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road. For further information, call Dennis Peterson at 918-962-2062 or email spiro@okhistory.org.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.