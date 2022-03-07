Service set for Judy Moses

POCOLA – Funeral service for Judy Alice Moses, 71 of Pocola is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Pocola with Reverend Darryl Pearcy officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born July 10, 1950 in Alma, Arkansas to Margaret Marie (Akins) Nordin and Seldon Willard Nordin and passed away March 3, 2022 in Pocola.

Survivors are husband, James Moses; son Kevin Moses and wife Glenda; grandchildren Zachary Moses, Tiffany Moses, Dustin Brown and Justin Moses; and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Wendy Brown, and son, Mike Huff.

Pallbearers are Ronnie Seymour, Wayne Moses, Zachary Moses, Riffany Moses, Tommy Moses and Dale Nordin.

Viewing and visitation is Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Pocola.